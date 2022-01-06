GCS: 6,018 new cases of COVID-19; more than 62,000 tests carried out in 24hrs; 400 patients in intensive care; 44 deaths in SARS-CoV-2 infected patients

A number of 6,018 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 62,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 768 were recorded among re-infected patients who tested positive after more than 180 days since they first got infected.As of Thursday, 1,827,867 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania, of which 12,789 were recorded among re-infected patients, who tested positive after more than 180 days since they first got infected.According to the GCS, 1,753,835 patients were declared cured.Nationally, 11,135,429 RT-PCR tests and 6,214,394 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the past 24 hours, 20,161 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,562 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,599 upon request) and 42,681 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 339 people were reconfirmed to be positive.

A number of 2,365 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are now hospitalized in health units, of whom 95 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.



According to the GCS, 400 patients are currently being treated in intensive care, 8 of whom are children.



Of the patients in intensive care, 31 had a certificate showing they were vaccinated against COVID.



According to the data in the alerte.ms application, at the national level, there are 1282 ICU beds available for COVID-19 patients, of which 300 in Bucharest.



In the past 24 hours, 2,667 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 461 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), which was opened especially for informing citizens.

A total of 44 deaths - 19 men and 25 women - in patients infected with the new coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.



According to GCS, 41 of the deaths were from comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported to date for 3 patients who have died.



Out of a total of 44 patients who died, 36 were unvaccinated and 8 were vaccinated. The 8 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 60-69 to over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 58,940 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.