 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 613 persons retest positive for SARS-CoV-2

coronavirus covid-19 covid

As many as 613 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced today.

"Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 613 persons were reconfirmed positive following the retesting of already positive patients," the GCS said.

The breakdown of these cases by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 2

* Arad - 21

* Arges - 49

* Bacau - 13

* Bihor - 21

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 0

* Botosani - 12

* Braila - 16

* Brasov - 7

* Buzau - 7

* Calarasi - 1

* Caras-Severin - 1

* Cluj - 48

* Constanta - 10

* Covasna - 5

* Dambovita - 5

* Dolj - 35

* Galati - 19

* Giurgiu - 6

* Gorj - 17

* Harghita - 6

* Hunedoara - 5

* Ialomita - 2

* Iasi - 37

* Maramures - 4

* Mehedinti - 6

* Mures - 1

* Neamt - 7

* Olt - 26

* Prahova - 28

* Salaj - 5

* Satu Mare - 6

* Sibiu - 15

* Suceava - 9

* Teleorman - 4

* Timis - 23

* Tulcea - 2

* Valcea - 18

* Vaslui - 13

* Vrancea - 4

* Bucharest City - 86

* Ilfov - 11

As many as 1,215 new SARS-CoV-2 cases have been registered since the last report.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.