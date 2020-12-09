 
     
GCS: 7,365 new COVID-19 cases; tests in last 24 hours - 31,458

A number of 7,365 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours following 31,458 tests processed at national level, the Group of Strategic Communication (GCS) informs on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says the GCS.

In Romania, 532,040 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed so far.

A total of 425,816 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 4,325,130 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 31,458 were performed in the last 24 hours - 20,394 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,064 upon request.

