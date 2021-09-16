GCS: 741 patients infected with COVID-19 in intensive care; 6,271 hospitalized, 182 being children

A number of 6,271 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 182 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday.

According to the same source, 741 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 12 are children.

On the Romanian territory, 22,230 people confirmed with a novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 5,668 are in institutionalized isolation.Also, 54,438 people are in quarantine at home, and 326 people are in institutionalized quarantine.In the past 24 hours, 3,144 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 527 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), meant especially for informing citizens.