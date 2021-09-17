 
     
GCS: 762 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; 6,727 persons hospitalized, 180 of whom children

A number of 6,727 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of which 180 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

According to the same source, 762 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 14 are children.

On the Romanian territory, 24,358 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,038 are in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 54,869 people are in quarantine at home, and 326 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,497 calls were recorded to the single emergency number 112 and 537 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.

