 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 952 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in 7,884 hospitalizations, of whom 230 children

F. P.
Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam pacient terapie intensiva spital medic

A number of 7,884 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 230 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 952 patients, 20 among them being children.

In Romania, 29,093 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,990 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 59,969 people are in quarantine at home and 223 people are in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.