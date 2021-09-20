GCS: 952 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in 7,884 hospitalizations, of whom 230 children

A number of 7,884 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 230 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 952 patients, 20 among them being children.

In Romania, 29,093 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 6,990 are in institutional isolation.Also, 59,969 people are in quarantine at home and 223 people are in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES