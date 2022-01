GCS: 958 new cases of COVID; 17 deaths

A total of 958 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the last 24 hours and 17 deaths have been registered, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

