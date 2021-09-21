GCS: 990 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care in 8,334 hospitalizations, of whom 230 children

A number of 8,334 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in specialized health units, out of whom 229 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, the intensive care units are holding 990 patients, 20 among them being children.

In Romania, 31,859 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 7,485 are in institutional isolation.Also, 56,326 people are in quarantine at home and 213 people are in institutional quarantine. AGERPRES