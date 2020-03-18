GCS: Activity of Otopeni Airport and those who control air traffic is not affected

The activity of the Otopeni Airport and of air traffic controllers is not affected, in the context in which a TAROM pilot was confirmed to have coronavirus, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the quoted source, the Airbus and Boeing pilots of TAROM together with the navigation staff are conducting their activity normally, with respecting the measures to combat and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Furthermore, the ATR fleet is conducting its activity normally with the exception of the direct contacts of the pilot confirmed with coronavirus.

"Given the situation created at the level of TAROM through the confirmation with coronavirus of a pilot in the ATR fleet, the company recommended all persons that came into contact with the pilot enter self-isolation. The first internal investigation showed the person had contact with 9 pilots. Part of them also had contacts with 22 colleagues and 19 family members. It must be mentioned that the activity of the other departments in TAROM is conducted normally," the same source shows.