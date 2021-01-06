 
     
GCS: Another 121 deaths due SARS-CoV-2 virus

coronavirus

Another 121 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours due to the novel coronavirus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

GCS shows that 116 of the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities, for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities were registered, and for 3 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

So far, 16,299 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania since the beginning of the pandemic.

