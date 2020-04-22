 
     
GCS: Another 9 people infected with novel coronavirus die, Romania's death toll exceeds 500

Another 9 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking Romania's death toll to 507, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities are six women and three men, aged between 32 and 83.

