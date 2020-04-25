 
     
GCS: Another eight persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 575

covid 19 coronavirus

Another eight persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 575, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Saturday.

It is about five men and three women aged between 21 and 84.

