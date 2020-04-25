GCS: Another eight persons infected with novel coronavirus die; death toll reaches 575

Another eight persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 575, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Saturday.
It is about five men and three women aged between 21 and 84.
