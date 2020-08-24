GCS: As many as 825 new cases of COVID-19, death toll reaches 3,309

As many as 825 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

Another 37 people (18 men and 19 women) infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with one fatality in the age group 10 - 19 years. The total number of deaths in Romania reached 3,309. Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 10-19 years, 2 were in the age category 40-49 years, 2 in the 50-59 age category, 11 in the age category 60-69 years, 12 in the age category 70-79 years and 9 deaths were in the 80+ age group.

According to the GCS, all deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities.

As of Monday, 79,330 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

As many as 35,517 patients were declared cured and 9,574 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to the GCS, 1,659,135 SARS-CoV-2 tests have been processed nationwide.

A number of 7,410 people with COVID-19 are being hospitalised, and 494 patients are being treated in ICU, the cited source says.

On the territory of Romania, 10,742 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 5,433 are in institutional isolation.

A number of 285 people were retested and positively reconfirmed with COVID-19, the source adds.

Bucharest City (140) and the counties of Iasi (71), Prahova (63) and Bacau (42) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting, informs the Strategic Communication Group.

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest (9,701) and in the counties of Suceava (5,097), Arges (4,843), Brasov (4,256), Prahova (3,781) and Galati (3,086), the GCS adds.

In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement workers have applied 1,207 fines, amounting to 489,150 lei, as a result of violations of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group said.