GCS: Bucharest - 96,197 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 since beginning of pandemic

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 96,197 and in Cluj - 28,624 and Iasi - 26,278 counties, according to data reported on Saturday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Counties with a large number of cases are Timis - 24,906, Prahova - 23,502 and Ilfov - 23,079.

To date, 613,760 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. At the same time, 536,332 patients were declared cured.

A total of 1,387 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 4,352 nationwide tests. AGERPRES .

