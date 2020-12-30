 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest - 99,876 cases of infection with SARS-Co-V-2 since the beginning of pandemic

medlife.ro
test covid-19

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 99,876 and in Cluj - 29,382 and Iasi - 26,939 counties, according to data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 25,904, Timisoara - 25,682, Brasov - 25,027, Prahova - 23,814 and Ilfov - 23,602.

So far, 627,941 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 554,056 patients were declared cured.

A number of 4,875 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 24,822 tests carried out nationwide.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.