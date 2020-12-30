GCS: Bucharest - 99,876 cases of infection with SARS-Co-V-2 since the beginning of pandemic

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 99,876 and in Cluj - 29,382 and Iasi - 26,939 counties, according to data reported on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 25,904, Timisoara - 25,682, Brasov - 25,027, Prahova - 23,814 and Ilfov - 23,602.

So far, 627,941 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 554,056 patients were declared cured.

A number of 4,875 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 24,822 tests carried out nationwide.