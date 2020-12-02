 
     
GCS: Bucharest has most new COVID-19 cases, followed by Constanta, Galati, Cluj counties

coronavirus

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the latest report are Bucharest - 707, Constanta county - 439, Galati county - 365, Cluj county - 270 and Iasi county - 241, according to the data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, over 100 cases were registered in the counties of Ilfov - 192, Arges, - 185, Timis - 173, Bacau - 158, Prahova - 150, Dambovita - 149, Brasov - 140, Dolj - 119, Bihor - 110, Sibiu - 105.

The least cases were registered in the counties of Salaj - 10, Harghita - 11 and Covasna - 17.

In total, 4,916 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected people were reported, compared to the latest report, following nationwide tests.

A total of 822 people were positively reconfirmed with COVID-19 following retesting.

