GCS: Bucharest, most new cases - 560, followed by Timis, Cluj counties

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 560 and Timis - 299, Cluj - 291, Constanta - 188, Iasi - 183 and Brasov - 154 counties, according to data reported on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest new cases were registered in the counties of Buzau - 18, Calarasi - 19, Harghita - 19 and Covasna - 20.

In total, 3,525 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following tests performed at the national level.

