GCS: Bucharest, most new coronavirus cases - 589; followed by Cluj - 164 and Timis - 141

The areas with the most newly confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report are Bucharest - 589 and the counties of Cluj - 164, Timis - 162 and Constanta - 141, according to the data reported on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES.

There are 589 newly confirmed cases in Bucharest, compared to 94 the previous day.

According to the GCS, there are no counties in which no new cases of infection have been registered.

In total, 3,034 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported, compared to the last report, following the tests performed at national level.

 

