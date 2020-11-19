 
     
GCS: Bucharest, over 54,000 SARS-CoV-2 cases; Cluj, Iasi, Timis and Prahova Counties next

covid 19 coronavirus

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 54,603 and in the Counties of Cluj - 17,689, Iasi - 16,378, Timis - 16,218, Prahova - 16,038, Brasov - 15,313, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

In Constanta County there were 12,405 cases, and over 11,000 cases in the following counties: Suceava - 11,902, Bihor - 11,865, Ilfov - 11,661, Sibiu - 11,452 and Bacau - 11,243, and over 10,000 in Arges - 10,942, Dolj - 10,327 and Mures - 10,032.

As of Thursday, 393,851 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. A total of 269,590 people were declared cured.

