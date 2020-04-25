GCS: COVID-19 death toll rises by 4 to 579

Four more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 579, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Saturday.
These are three men and one woman aged between 69 and 79.
