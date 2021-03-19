 
     
GCS: 143 people with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours; 22,020 deaths since onset of pandemic

coronavirus

A number of 143 people (87 men and 56 women) infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, 140 deaths occurred in patients who experienced comorbidities, and one deceased patient did not experience comorbidities. No comorbidities have been reported to date for two deceased patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 22,020 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Worldwide, 2,659,802 people died until March 18.

