GCS: Maramures County enters red zone

Maramures County entered the red zone on Monday, with an incidence of 3.03 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per 1,000 inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced, according to AGERPRES.

Timisoara County remains in the red zone, registering an incidence of 3.44 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per 1,000 inhabitants, slightly higher than in the previous day, when it had 3.43 cases.

The city of Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the cumulative infection rate with the new coronavirus at 14 days, after registering 1.94 cases per 1,000 inhabitants on Monday.

Another 8 counties are in the yellow zone (incidence between 1.5 and 2.31) and 31 counties in the green zone (fewer than 1.5 cases per 1,000 inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection registering in Vrancea - 0.31, Buzau - 0.52, Tulcea - 0.57, Harghita - 0.59, Olt - 0.65 and Arges - 0.65.