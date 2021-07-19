GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 in Cluj County, zero cases in 21 counties

Most of the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to the previous report were recorded in Cluj County - 8, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.

Six cases each were recorded in Bucharest and Ilfov County, and 5 in Iasi County.

There were no new cases recorded in 21 counties, Agerpres informs.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants being recorded in the counties of Cluj and Satu Mare - 0.06.