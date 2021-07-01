GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Cluj, Timisoara and Bucharest; zero cases in 25 counties

Most cases newly confirmed of COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Cluj - 6, Bucharest and Timis - 4 each, informs, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Also, no new cases were registered in 25 counties.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Prahova - 0.11, Dolj and Ilfov - 0.09.

In the last 24 hours, 31 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported.