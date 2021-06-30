 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Prahova and Neamt; zero cases in 22 counties

smartradio.ro
vaccin covid medic cercetare cercetator analize

Most of the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Prahova - 11, Neamt - 8, Galati and Cluj - 7 each, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest there were 2 cases of infection, and in 22 counties no new cases were registered.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in the counties of Prahova - 0.11, Dolj and Ilfov - 0.09, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 52 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.