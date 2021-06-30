GCS: Most new cases of COVID-19 - in Prahova and Neamt; zero cases in 22 counties

Most of the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to the last report were registered in Prahova - 11, Neamt - 8, Galati and Cluj - 7 each, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

In Bucharest there were 2 cases of infection, and in 22 counties no new cases were registered.

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being registered in the counties of Prahova - 0.11, Dolj and Ilfov - 0.09, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 52 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been reported.