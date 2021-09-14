GCS: Most new cases of COVID - in Bucharest (459), Suceava (215) and Timis (167)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were registered in Bucharest - 459 and in Suceava - 215, Timis - 167, Maramures - 155, Cluj - 134, Iasi - 123, Teleorman - 113, Ilfov - 109 and Constanta - 104, informed on Tuesday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 7, Tulcea - 14, Mures - 23, Salaj, Braila and Ialomita - 26 each.

Satu Mare County ranks first in terms of incidence of infections, cumulative at 14 days, with 2.61 cases per thousand inhabitants, being the only area in the yellow scenario.The other counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario from the point of view of infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in Ilfov - 1.85, Bistrita Nasaud - 1.74, Timis - 1.71 and in Bucharest - 1.68.