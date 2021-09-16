 
     
GCS: Most new cases of COVID - in Bucharest (604), Timis (260) and Ilfov (246)


Hong Kong test covid

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were registered in Bucharest - 604 and in Timis - 260, Ilfov - 246, Constanta - 212, Dolj - 202, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Covasna - 13 and Tulcea - 16, Ialomita - 22.

Satu Mare County is on the first place in terms of the incidence of infections, cumulated at 14 days, with 2.79 cases per thousand inhabitants, being followed in the yellow zone by Ilfov County, with 2.14, Agerpres informs.

The other counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario from the point of view of the infections with the new coronavirus, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants being in the counties of Bistrita Nasaud - 1.93, Timis - 1.93 and in Bucharest - 1.93.

 


