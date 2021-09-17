GCS: Most new cases of COVID - in Bucharest (651), Timis (313) and Iasi (225)

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared to the last report, were registered in Bucharest - 651 and in Timis - 313, Iasi - 225, Cluj - 186, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Harghita - 21, Tulcea - 21, Covasna - 22.

Satu Mare County ranks first in terms of incidence of infections, cumulative at 14 days, with 2.91 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed in the yellow zone by Ilfov County, with 2.37, Bistrita Nasaud - 2.13, Timis 2.08 and Bucharest - 2.05.