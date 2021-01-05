 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 increases to 7,107, death toll hits 131

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increases to 7,107, and that of deaths to 131, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, 798 were declared cured.

As of January 4, 2021, 17,348,389 cases have been reported in the EU EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Globally, there are 80,316,555 confirmed cases, 1,770,695 deceased people and 48,164,267 cured.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.