GCS: Number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 increases to 7,107, death toll hits 131

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increases to 7,107, and that of deaths to 131, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, 798 were declared cured.

As of January 4, 2021, 17,348,389 cases have been reported in the EU EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Globally, there are 80,316,555 confirmed cases, 1,770,695 deceased people and 48,164,267 cured.