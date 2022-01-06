GCS: One town with COVID incidence of over 3 cases/thousand inhabitants - Pancota, Arad County

The town of Pancota, in Arad County, has a COVID-19 infection rate cumulated at 14 days of 3.01 per thousand inhabitants, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

There are 25 cases in a town population of 8,314 people.At the level of communes, the highest incidence per thousand inhabitants is registered in Poarta Alba, in Constanta County - 10.38.High incidences are also recorded in:* Silindia (Arad) - 9.21* Coronini (Caras-Severin) - 6.55* Vad (Cluj) - 5.47* Valea Ierii (Cluj) - 5.4