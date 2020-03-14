GCS: PM Ludovic Orban and ministers tested at Parliament, negative result for novel coronavirus

Acting PM Ludovic Orban was tested on Friday for the novel coronavirus and the result is negative, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday evening.

Moreover, the ministers who were tested at Parliament also tested negative, GCS points out.

The ministers who were tested having registered a negative result are: Victor Costache, Raluca Turcan, Nicolae Ciuca, Florin Citu, Virgil Popescu, Adrian Oros, Marcel Bolos, Marcel Vela, Ionut Stroe, Costel Alexe, Bogdan Gheorghiu, Ion Stefan.