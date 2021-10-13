GCS: Record number of new cases of COVID in Bucharest - 3,199, Constanta, Cluj, Iasi, Timis counties

The Capital City recorded on Wednesday a record number of new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report - 3,119.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, after Bucharest, most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to the last report were recorded in the counties of Constanta - 639, Cluj - 588, Iasi - 540, Timis - 510 and Prahova - 500.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the Covasna County - 34.The Capital City has an incidence of 15.10 cases per thousand inhabitants.However, the Ilfov County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections for 14 days, with 15.49 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by the Timis - 10.61 and Cluj - 8.46 counties.Along with these, there are 36 other counties in the red zone (over 3 cases per thousand inhabitants).Only the counties of Covasna and Harghita are in the yellow zone.