GCS: Seven more die from novel coronavirus infection; total death toll reaches 608

Seven more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 608, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.
It is about four men and three women aged between 54 and 92.
