GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest remain Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas, with 2,417 and 1,100 cases, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

Romania has a total of 10,096 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.

The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:

* Alba - 161 cases

* Arad - 439

* Arges - 114

* Bacau - 134

* Bihor - 348

* Bistrita Nasaud - 148

* Botosani - 393

* Brasov - 373

* Braila - 19

* Buzau - 14

* Caras Severin - 78

* Calarasi - 49

* Cluj - 278

* Constanta - 222

* Covasna - 165

* Dambovita - 88

* Dolj - 65

* Galati - 296

* Giurgiu - 111

* Gorj - 26

* Harghita - 18

* Hunedoara - 437

* Ialomita - 148

* Iasi - 195

* Ilfov - 214

* Maramures - 67

* Mehedinti - 48

* Mures - 325

* Neamt - 405

* Olt - 20

* Prahova - 52

* Satu Mare - 53

* Salaj - 28

* Sibiu - 209

* Suceava - 2,417

* Teleorman - 96

* Timis - 403

* Tulcea - 35

* Vaslui - 69

* Valcea - 22

* Vrancea - 207

* Bucharest - 1,100.