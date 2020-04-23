GCS: Suceava County, Bucharest stay Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas

The north-eastern Suceava County and Bucharest remain Romania's worst coronavirus-affected areas, with 2,417 and 1,100 cases, respectively, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.
Romania has a total of 10,096 people confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus.
The numbers of confirmed cases in a breakdown by counties, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute, are as follows:
* Alba - 161 cases
* Arad - 439
* Arges - 114
* Bacau - 134
* Bihor - 348
* Bistrita Nasaud - 148
* Botosani - 393
* Brasov - 373
* Braila - 19
* Buzau - 14
* Caras Severin - 78
* Calarasi - 49
* Cluj - 278
* Constanta - 222
* Covasna - 165
* Dambovita - 88
* Dolj - 65
* Galati - 296
* Giurgiu - 111
* Gorj - 26
* Harghita - 18
* Hunedoara - 437
* Ialomita - 148
* Iasi - 195
* Ilfov - 214
* Maramures - 67
* Mehedinti - 48
* Mures - 325
* Neamt - 405
* Olt - 20
* Prahova - 52
* Satu Mare - 53
* Salaj - 28
* Sibiu - 209
* Suceava - 2,417
* Teleorman - 96
* Timis - 403
* Tulcea - 35
* Vaslui - 69
* Valcea - 22
* Vrancea - 207
* Bucharest - 1,100.