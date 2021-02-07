GCS: Timis County, still in red zone; Bucharest - in yellow zone, incidence below 2

Timis County remains in the red zone, on Sunday registering an incidence of 3.43 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, slightly higher than the previous day, when it had 3.38 cases per thousand inhabitants, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday.

The city of Bucharest remains in the yellow zone in terms of the 14-day cumulative infection rate, after registering 1.94 cases per thousand inhabitants on Sunday.

Another 9 counties are in the yellow zone (the incidence ranging between 1.5 and 3) and 33 counties in the green zone (below 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection being registered. in Vrancea - 0.36, Buzau - 0.52, Tulcea - 0.60, Olt - 0.61 Harghita - 0.61, and Arges - 0.65.