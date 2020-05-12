GCS: Two more Romanians abroad infected with novel coronavirus die;out-of-country death toll - 102

Two more Romanians infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the UK, and the COVID-19 death toll of Romanian citizens abroad reaches 102, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday.

Of the 2,809 Romanian citizens abroad who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, 1,698 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 29 in France, 378 in Germany, 83 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.Since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to now, a number of 102 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 33 in the United Kingdom, 8 in Spain, 5 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the US and Brazil.Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 21 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS shows.