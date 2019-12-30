Gelu Voican Voiculescu on abolition of Revolution Institute: We don't understand gov't motives for this move

Managing director of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, said on Monday that he doesn't understand the motives for the abolition of this institution, adding that this move comes in continuation of other actions whereby "the true revolutionaries have been pushed aside".

"I learned with surprise about today's decision of the Orban Government to abolish the December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute. Also, we do not understand the motives for the governmental move which follows other actions whereby the true revolutionaries have been pushed aside; proof for this is the fact that at the December 16, 2019 solemn session devoted to the 30th anniversary of the Romanian Revolution, Mr. Petre Roman was not allowed to speak, although he is one of the most well-known revolutionaries," Gelu Voican Voiculescu said in a release.

According to him, "although a part of our contemporary history has been tarnished today", the 1989 Romanian Revolution remains the most important moment in our recent history.

"The December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute will take the necessary legal steps to prevent the enforcement of this measure which is equally arbitrary and abusive," Voican Voiculescu says.

The government adopted at its Monday sitting the emergency ordinance providing for the dismantling of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute.

The destination of the dismantled institute's assets will be determined by Government Resolution, within 30 days from the coming into force of the respective emergency ordinance.

The government argued that "since its creation and up until now, the activity of the December 1989 Romanian Revolution Institute has proved to be irrelevant in relation to its spending from the state budget through the transfers made from the budget of the Romanian Senate."

Also, the ordinance states that "ever since its establishment under Law No. 556 of December 7, 2004, the institution has actually represented a political platform, and despite listing its own revenues as a source of financing, the institution's activity has been almost entirely financed from the state budget right from the beginning."