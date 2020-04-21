General Inspectorate of Romanian Police: Nearly 30,000 people in isolation or quarantine, verified in last 24 hours

The police have checked, in the last 24 hours, nearly 30,000 people against whom isolation or quarantine was ordered and 457 vehicles were taken over and accompanied from the border areas.

Also yesterday, following the field checks, 4,668 sanctions were applied to persons who did not comply with the provisions regarding the restriction of movement. Also, the police found four criminal offenses for hampering the combat of COVID-19, informs the Press Office of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR).

The police carried out 2,955 interventions, of which 2,573 were notified by the citizens through the emergency number 112. As many as 129 people were caught in the act, while committing crimes or immediately after and other five persons wanted were found.

In traffic, the police found 125 traffic offenses, 186 driving licenses were withheld and 110 registration certificates were withdrawn.

Almost 12,000 police officers were on duty on Monday for missions to maintain public order. The compliance with the prohibitions imposed on the persons in isolation or quarantine and those imposed, during the emergency, on the commercial units was verified, and also checks were carried out for combating economic crime.

The police acted in an integrated system with the other structures of the Interior Ministry, of the Local Police and of the Ministry of National Defence, within the public order and safety apparatus, both for the observance of the military ordinances, as well as for the prevention and combating of antisocial deeds.