General Ioan Emanoil Florescu class of 2020 gets promoted to first rank after graduation ceremony

Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca participated on Friday in the graduation ceremony of the General Ioan Emanoil Florescu class of 2020 of the Military Technical Academy in Bucharest, where he congratulated the 216 young military engineers.

"Your rank is the culmination of many years of hard work. The military is in dire need of trained young people now, at a time when human resources are essential. You have so far travelled down a long and arduous path and other stages in the completion of your training will follow (...). I can assure you that the entire leadership of the Romanian Army will support your career path and that we will take care for you to carry out your activity under increasingly better circumstances!" Ciuca is quoted as telling the young graduates in a press statement released by the Defence Ministry (MApN).

During the graduation ceremonies, MApN representatives delivered congratulatory messages to the young graduates and presented the best achievers with prizes.