General Prosecutor to open criminal case against MP Simion for aggression on Energy Minister Popescu

The General Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that it has taken notice and opened a criminal case for assault regarding Monday's incident in Parliament, when Deputy George Simion, co-chairman of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) assaulted the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu.

"On February 8, 2022, as a result of the ex officio notification in accordance with art. 292 from the Criminal Procedure Code, at the level of the Section of criminal investigation and forensics within the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, a criminal case for assault was registered, provisions from art. 275, paragraph 1 and 2 regarding disturbing the public order and peace, provided by art. 371 of the Criminal Code. In fact, following the materials appeared in the media on February 7, 2022, it was concluded that George Simion, Deputy in the Romanian Parliament, during the session in the Chamber of Deputies of the same day, went to the stand of the Chamber's plenum, where the Minister of Energy was delivering a speech at the simple motion against him, and assaulted the minister," the General Prosecutors's Office announced in a press release.