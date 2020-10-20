 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GeneralElection2020/BEC: AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioural Studies Group accreddited to conduct exit polls

stiripesurse.ro
BEC

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has accredited the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioural Studies Group to conduct exit polls in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, according to AGERPRES.

"BEC accredits the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioural Studies Group to conduct exit polls in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, at national level," the BEC decision, released on Tuesday, reads.

According to the BEC decision, the poll operators have access to the building where the polling station operates and to its 50-metre protection zone, without having access inside the polling station.

They have the obligation not to disturb the peace and public order and not to interfere in any way in the organisation and conduct of the elections, it is also shown in the BEC decision.

On October 15, the Central Electoral Bureau also accredited the Centre for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS to conduct exit polls at national level.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.