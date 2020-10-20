GeneralElection2020/BEC: AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioural Studies Group accreddited to conduct exit polls

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) has accredited the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioural Studies Group to conduct exit polls in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, according to AGERPRES.

"BEC accredits the AVANGARDE Socio-Behavioural Studies Group to conduct exit polls in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on December 6, at national level," the BEC decision, released on Tuesday, reads.

According to the BEC decision, the poll operators have access to the building where the polling station operates and to its 50-metre protection zone, without having access inside the polling station.

They have the obligation not to disturb the peace and public order and not to interfere in any way in the organisation and conduct of the elections, it is also shown in the BEC decision.

On October 15, the Central Electoral Bureau also accredited the Centre for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS to conduct exit polls at national level.