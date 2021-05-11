German ambassador: Jewish life unites us, we have a common tradition of Jewish culture in our countries

Germany's ambassador to Romania, Cord Meier-Klodt, declared on Tuesday that the project titled "1,700 years of history and Jewish culture in Germany (321-2021)" proposes to send a message of multiculturalism and understanding among peoples, report agerpres.

He said during the inaugural session of the project named "1,700 years of history and Jewish culture in Germany (321-2021)" that this anniversary is celebrated in Romania as well, from at least three reasons.

Jewish life unites us. We have a very long common tradition of Jewish culture in our countries. (...) Because 1,700 years of Jewish life represents a strong symbol of culture and civilization's victory upon barbarism and death. (...) The Holocaust, the pogroms and deportations of Jewish citizens during the Nazi period have not only stolen the lives of millions of Jewish people, but have also mostly destroyed the Jewish culture in our countries. Still, we see today that Jewish life is again present, it is diverse and full of color, which, after the horrors of the past, it seems to me that in Germany in particular is a little miracle. Here, too, in Romania, the Jewish culture is alive and active, for example, at the Jewish State Theater in Bucharest (...). We wish to send through this project a message of multiculturalism and understanding among peoples, Cord Meier-Klodt explained.According to him,with the 12 nationally recognized minorities, Romania was along the centuries a sort of early European community.A part of the German minority is on the current territory of Romania for over 800 years and the Jewish culture has been a part of this diversity for a very long time, the diplomat said.The Federal Government's charge d'affaires for Jewish life in Germany and for combating anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, declared that stereotypes regarding the Jewish people and anti-Semitism are omnipresent. According to him, the accomplishments of the Jewish people throughout time in areas such as philosophy, science, economy, art and culture have been shaping lives in Europe until now.The cultural and educational project titled "1,700 years of history and Jewish culture in Germany (321-2021)" implies four webinar sessions and is organized by the German embassy in Bucharest, along with Romania's embassy in Berlin, the Israeli Embassy in Romania and the Magna cum Laude Reut Foundation.