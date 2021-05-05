Germany, France, Italy on top spots in countries' ranking controlling subgroups of companies in Romania

Germany, France and Italy occupy the first three places in the top of the countries that control subgroups of companies in Romania, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says in a release sent on Wednesday.

According to the INS, in Romania, in 2019, 80,787 groups of companies were identified, out of which 5,496 groups of resident enterprises and 75,291 groups of multinational enterprises (462 controlled from within, respectively 74,829 controlled from abroad).

Of the total groups of companies identified at national level, in 2019, 5,140 were residents, over 6 pct of the total groups, of which over 98 pct were made up of two or more legal units.In 2019, out of the total groups of multinational businesses controlled from abroad and identified in Romania, 13,660 are groups controlled by foreign legal entities, and 61,169 are groups controlled by foreign individuals.Most of the groups of companies in Romania operate in trade, report Agerpres.According to the INS, in Romania, in 2019, some 28.1 pct of the total number of employees in active enterprises carried out their activity in enterprises that are part of multinational groups controlled from abroad.In the controlled companies from the top 10 countries, in 2019, 21.1 pct of the total number of employees in the national economy were working.In relation to the share of the number of employees, most of the subgroups of businesses in Romania are controlled from Germany, France and Italy.The results of 2019 indicate that, depending on the share of the number of employees, on the first place are the subgroups of companies controlled by legal entities or individuals from Germany (16.4 pct), on the second place are those controlled by France (12.6 pct), and in third place are those controlled in Italy (8.8 pct).Depending on the share of employees in total groups of multinational companies controlled from abroad, the subgroups of companies controlled from Germany predominate in section C - Manufacturing (8.4 pct), in section G - Wholesale and retail trade, Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (3 pct) and in M - Professional, scientific and technical activities (2.5 pct).Regarding the subgroups of controlled companies from France, 5.6 pct are found in section C - Manufacturing, and in section G - Wholesale and retail trade, Repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (2.6 pct).The subgroups of controlled enterprises from Italy dominate in section C - Manufacturing (5.3 pct).