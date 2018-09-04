Germany's Embassy: We strongly condemn any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward German minority

Germany's Embassy in Bucharest strongly condemns "any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward the German minority or any other minority in Romania."

The message published on the diplomatic mission's official Facebook page is conveyed in the context of the recent "accusations against the German minority in Romania.""Numerous politicians, representatives of the minorities, of the business environment, groups of the civil society and individuals have voiced their outrage in the last days regarding the defamatory and offensive statements about the German minority and have assured the German minority of their support. Many of these supportive reactions have been transmitted directly to the embassy," the cited source specifies."We want to take advantage of this opportunity to clearly emphasise: we strongly condemn any form of discrimination, defamation or enmity toward the German minority or any other minority in Romania. Accusations as the ones formulated in the last days are groundless and there is no justification for them. We thank those who have firmly taken position against these accusations," the representatives of the diplomatic mission affirm.