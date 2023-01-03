Giurgiu border police discovers Iraqicitizen on axle of truck coming from Turkey

An Iraqi citizen, aged 24, was found by the Giurgiu border police while attempting to enter Romania illegally, through the Giurgiu border crossing point, on the axle of the semi-trailer of a truck loaded with textiles from Turkey meant for Romania. The person in question did not have identity documents on him, according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the Giurgiu border police, Agerpres informs.

During the investigations, the border police found that the young man was an Iraqi citizen, aged 24.He told the authorities that he got on the axle of the semi-trailer when he was on the territory of Bulgaria, without the driver knowing this, and he intended to reach Germany.According to the Romanian-Bulgarian protocol, the border policemen handed over the Iraqi citizen, the driver and the respective truck to the representatives of the Bulgarian Border Police, in order to continue the investigations and take the necessary legal measures.