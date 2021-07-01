 
     
Giurgiu: Eight QR code readers, put into operation at the border

Giurgiu border police checked on Thursday, upon entering the country through the border checkpoint Giurgiu-Ruse, Bulgaria the QR codes on the digital certificates, according to the provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance on measures to implement the framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of the EU digital certificate to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the event organized on Thursday at the Giurgiu border checkpoint, the authenticity and validity of the digital certificates regarding vaccination, testing or healing was verified for the first time. On this occasion, the Giurgiu border police, but also all the police the other border points in the country started the verification, upon entering the country, of the QR codes on the digital certificates, according to the provisions of the Emergency Ordinance of the Romanian Government on the measures for implementing the European framework for issuing, verifying and accepting the EU digital certificate on COVID in order to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic", the head of the Border Police's Information and Public Relations Center, Chief Commissioner Fabian Badila told the press on Thursday.

He says that the Romanian Border Police are ready to ensure the verification of the authenticity and validity of digital certificates regarding vaccination, testing or cure, at all border crossing points.

More than 270 QR code readers operate nationwide at all border checkpoints.

