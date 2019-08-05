Gold, silver, bronze medals for Romanian pupils at International Geography Olympiad

Four pupils from the national team won numerous medals at the International Geography Olympiad, an event that took place between 30 July and 5 August, in Hong Kong.

Mihaela Lesenciuc, inspector at the Iasi County School Inspectorate, said on Monday that Andrei Sandu, who has just graduated the 12th grade from the National College of Iasi and was trained by teacher Cornelia Fiscutean, and Bianca Solomon, a graduate of the 12th grade at the National College "Costache Negruzzi", who was prepared by teacher Simona Iancu, received the gold and silver medals at the 16th edition of the International Geography Olympiad in Hong Kong.

According to the quoted source, another member of the team, Razvan Popescu, a pupil in the 11th grade at the "Sf. Sava" National College in Bucharest, won the silver medal at the International Geography Olympiad, being coordinated by teacher Liliana Matasariu.

The fourth member of the national team, Alexandru Chivu, a pupil in the 11th grade at the National College "Nicolae Balcescu" in Braila, who was prepared by teacher Marian Coman, will return home with bronze.

The Romanian Olympiad team was coordinated by the teachers Cornelia and Dorin Fiscutean, from the National College Iasi. The two spouses have been preparing the representative team of Romania for more than ten years.