Gov't Spokesman Barbu: Waters and Forests Ministry budget supplemented with 194.6 million lei

The budget of the Minister of Waters and Forests was supplemented on Tuesday with 194.6 million lei, in order to carry out, under a matter of urgency, some works for preventing and removing the effects of the dangerous meteorological phenomena and natural disasters between February and May, Gov't Spokesperson Nelu Barbu stated.

"In today's Government meeting, the supplementation of the Ministry of Waters and Forests budget was approved, with the amount of 194.6 million lei from the Intervention Fund, at the Government's disposal. This amount is used to carry out emergency works to prevent and remove dangerous meteorological phenomena, natural disasters caused by floods between February and May 2019," the Government spokesman told a news conference at the Victoria Palace.Nelu Barbu mentioned that these works will be carried out on the water courses of 16 counties.