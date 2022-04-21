 
     
Government allocates 450 million RON to support farmers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announced on Thursday, at the start of the Executive session, that the Government will allocate 450 million RON for supporting farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a support that farmers have been waiting for and through which we hope to contribute to everything that involves the recovery of Romanian agriculture, recovering production in Romanian farms. We discussed this aspect with the Minister while visiting an investment in the vegetable processing sector in northwestern Oradea and will continue that based on good practice, to develop such package of measures and to continue supporting agriculture and food industry in Romania," the PM added.AGERPRES

