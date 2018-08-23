Government approves 8 new strategic investment objectives to be prepared, attributed in public-private partnership

The Government adopted on Thursday a decision through which another 8 strategic investment objectives will be approved to be prepared and attributed in public-private partnership by the National Commission of Strategy and Prognosis, along 13 other projects that have already been approved.

Thus, through the said decision approved Thursday in the Government Decision annex on the strategic projects of investments, in PPP, there was also approved "High speed railroad Bucharest - Craiova (Sofia), Timisoara (Belgrade) - Cluj (Budapest)", which is approximately 1.275 kilometers long and will ensure time reduction between the Capital and the main cities on its path and will create the possibility of establishing connections between Timisoara-Cluj, Craiova - Sofia, Timisoara - Belgrade and Cluj - Budapest.A second objective is about "Extending the subway network through achieving the M7 trunk line", on the route of Bragadiru - Alexandriei - Colentina - Voluntari, which is 25 kilometers long, with approximately 30 stations, a terminal and a depot.Another objective that will be achieved in the public-private partnership refers to expanding the Constanta Port through creating additional operating terminals.The new strategic investments' new objectives list includes the "Turnu Magurele - Nikopol hydroelectric complex on the Danube River"On the list of strategic investing objectives is the "hydroelectric power station, with the Tarnita-Lapusesti pump-storage station, and its main objective being: raising security of the National Energetic System (SEN), the power plant being designed to work with a total installed power of 1,000 MW.Another investment objective to be made in the PPP is about "Building a system of luxury resorts at the Black Sea - New Costinesti". The project consists in "building four luxury resorts, on a total surface of 800 hectares of land, but also building eight, five star hotels, with over 4,000 rooms".|"The Multifunctional Clinic "Dr. Calistrat Grozovici" is another investment objective included on the list.Finally, another project is the one concerning the Targu Mures regional hospital.